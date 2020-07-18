Haruma Miura, Japanese Actor and Star of ‘Attack on Titan,’ Dies at 30

Japanese media outlet the Kyodo News reports that the actor-singer took his own life

| July 18, 2020 @ 2:17 PM Last Updated: July 18, 2020 @ 3:15 PM
Haruma Miura

Getty

Haruma Miura, a Japanese actor best known for the “Attack on Titan” films, was found dead in his Tokyo home on Saturday, the Kyodo News reports. He was 30.

Sources told the media outlet that Miura was found by his manager, who went to Miura’s home to find out why he didn’t show up for work. What appears to be a suicide note was discovered in his room.

“To fans and people concerned, we apologize for the worry and the inconvenience caused, but as to details we are still confirming and will inform you once again,” his management company Amuse Inc. said in a statement.

Miura started his acting career as a child, appearing in a number of TV series in Japan including “Agri,” “Fight,” “Samurai High School,” “Bloody Monday” and “You Taught Me All the Precious Things.” He also went on to star in the “Attack on Titan” films. Later on, Miura also had roles in several mini-series, including “The Last Cinderella,” “Never Let Me Go” and “Adult School.” In 2019, that list grew to include “Dying Eye” and “Two Weeks.”

In his early days of pursuing acting at the Tsukuba Actor’s Studio, he formed a dance team, Brash Brats, with two fellow students. Music and dance continued to be a big part of his life and he released his first single, “Fight For Your Heart,” in 2019. In April 2020, he announced on Instagram that he was releasing his second single, “Night Diver,” in the fall. It is now scheduled to be dropped posthumously on Aug. 26, 2020.

