Harvey Weinstein Accuser Writes #MeToo Stage Musical With Diane Warren (Exclusive)

October 19, 2020

“The Right Girl” was co-written by accuser Louisette Geiss and producer Howard Kagan, with songs by Warren and directed by Broadway veteran Susan Stroman

In a cramped rehearsal studio in Hollywood last February, a group of Harvey Weinstein accusers gathered for the first live run-through of a remarkable by-product of the #MeToo movement: a musical about their experiences that is aiming for Broadway.

The story of a powerful Hollywood mogul brought down by the women he trampled, “The Right Girl” was co-written by Louisette Geiss, one of Weinstein’s accusers, and producer Howard Kagan, with music by Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, and direction and choreography by Tony-winning director Susan Stroman (“The Producers”).

