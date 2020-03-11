Hollywood Reacts to Weinstein Sentence: ‘No Amount of Jail Time Will Repair the Lives He Ruined’

Disgraced movie mogul sentenced to 23 years in jail for crimes

| March 11, 2020 @ 8:28 AM Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 8:51 AM
Harvey Weinstein Trial 2-21

Photo credit: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail on Wednesday after being convicted on third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

Following Weinstein’s sentencing, 24 Silence Breakers — women who have spoken out against sexual misconduct by the movie mogul and other men in power — released the following statement:

“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.

“The Silence Breaker community was founded on solidarity, support, and compassion. The New York trial has ended, but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard.”

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

The Silence Breakers include: Ashley Judd, Caitlin Dulany, Dawn Dunning, Dominique Huett
Emily Nestor, Erika Rosenbaum, Jasmine Lobe, Katherine Kendall, Larissa Gomes, Lauren O’Connor, Lauren Sivan, Lisa Rose, Louise Godbold, Louisette Geiss, Lysette Anthony, Paula Williams, Melissa Nesic, Melissa Thompson, Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Rowena Chiu,
Sarah Ann Masse, Tomi-Ann Roberts and Zoe Brock.

Tina Tchen, the president and CEO of TIMES UP, added:

“First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace.

Others posted their reactions on social media:

“I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all his victims today,” tweeted Mira Sorvino. The actress publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct and blacklisting her.

More reactions below:

More to come…

