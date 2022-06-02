Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Conviction Upheld by New York Appeals Court

A New York Appeals Court has upheld the 2020 sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in a Los Angeles prison facility awaiting trial on 11 more sex crimes, according to a Thursday court filing.

Weinstein’s appeal argued it was improper for prosecutors to introduce “Molineux evidence,” or evidence of prior bad acts that were never charged as crimes. His attorney argues that the parade of prior incidents not directly related to the charges undermined Weinstein’s ability to testify on his own behalf, which he has so far chosen not to do.

The Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, wrote in its appeal rejection that the state’s was justified in presenting “uncharged acts” evidence to show “defendant’s goal at all times was to position the women in such a way that he could have sex with them, and that whether the women consented or not was irrelevant to him.”

Weinstein’s upcoming trial in Los Angeles will feature “prior bad acts” testimony after a judge ruled to allow it, though Rose McGowan and Daryl Hannah will not testify.

This story is developing …

This story is developing …