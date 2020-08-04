Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear next Friday for a hearing in Erie County Court regarding his extradition to Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office told TheWrap on Tuesday.

Weinstein’s court appearance on Aug. 14 is expected to be done in person, not virtually, the spokesperson said.

In late July, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced it had requested temporary custody of Weinstein to begin proceedings for the criminal case in Los Angeles, where he faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery. The charges stem from the accounts of three women for incidents that took place in 2010 and 2013 in Los Angeles.

Ashley Judd Wins Appeal to Pursue Sexual Harassment Claim Against Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein, who has denied accusations of nonconsensual sex, faces up to 29 years in prison in the Los Angeles case. He is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act in New York earlier this year.

Harvey Weinstein was once the king of the indie film world. But the Oscar-winning producer's career and reputation have imploded since fall 2017, when scores of women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Her... OCT. 5, 2017 The New York Times published a story revealing that Harvey Weinstein had paid financial settlements to at least eight women who have accused him of sexual harassment or assault. Actress Ashley Ju... Getty Images OCT. 6, 2017 Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, as well as other Congressional Democrats, donate campaign contributions they received from Weinstein to charity. Getty Images OCT. 8, 2017 Weinstein is fired as CEO from The Weinstein Company. Getty Images OCT. 10, 2017 The New Yorker publishes its own piece, written by Ronan Farrow, in which three women, including Italian actress Asia Argento, accuse Weinstein of rape. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein denies any account... Hours after the New Yorker article runs, the New York Times publishes on-the-record accusations of inappropriate behavior from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. Weinstein’s wife, the fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announces their separation that same day. OCT. 11, 2017 BAFTA suspends Weinstein’s membership. AMPAS holds a special meeting to consider consequences for Weinstein’s “repugnant” actions. Model and actress Cara Delevingne also comes forward on Oct. 11 to accuse Weinstein of making sexually inappropriate comments and harassing her. Getty Images OCT. 12, 2017 The NYPD and London’s Metro Police both launch criminal investigations of Weinstein. On social media, Rose McGowan accuses Weinstein of raping her. (He has consistently denied engaging in nonconsensual sex... OCT. 13, 2017 Director Quentin Tarantino, arguably Weinstein’s greatest discovery, says he is “heartbroken” by the scandal. A petition to expel Weinstein from AMPAS passes 100,000 signatures. OCT. 14, 2017 The AMPAS Board of Governors expels Weinstein. The Weinstein Company’s development slate falls apart, losing projects with David O. Russell and more. Release of Benedict Cumberbatch’s "The Current War" is ... OCT. 15, 2017 Actress Alyssa Milano kicks off a cultural movement by encouraging women to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault on social media. She asks them to tag the stories #MeToo. OCT. 16, 2017 The Producers Guild of America votes unanimously to terminate Weinstein’s membership. OCT. 17, 2017 Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy vows to start an industry-wide commission to create “protections against harassment and abuse.” Frequent Weinstein collaborator and filmmaker Kevin Smith vows to donate ... OCT. 25, 2017 The Taylor Sheridan film "Wind River," which had a successful release by the Weinstein Company in August, excises the Weinstein name from its home video and streaming releases. Principal financier Acadia E... NOV. 6, 2017 The Television Academy bans Weinstein for life. The New Yorker runs a follow-up piece saying a battery of former Mossad agents and communications experts were used to silence stories of Weinstein’s impropri... NOV. 15, 2017 TWC is hit with a class-action lawsuit from several of Weinstein’s accusers. The company is forced to sell its live-action "Paddington 2" to Warner Bros. to help infuse the studio with cash and keep the do... DEC. 6, 2017 The Academy announces its “standards of conduct,” which read, in part, “The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, ra... JAN. 1, 2018 #TimesUp is born as four female talent agents from CAA create a legal defense fund for women in the U.S. workforce to protect them from sexual harassment. The effort is announced and endorsed by contributor... JAN. 10, 2018 Page Six reports that Weinstein and Chapman reached the terms of an eight-figure divorce settlement, with Chapman securing primary custody of the couple's two children. JAN. 27, 2018 The Academy emails members to reveal the process by which violations of its code of conduct can be reported. FEB. 6, 2018 “I may be a 75-year-old white male,” says Academy President John Bailey at the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, “but I’m as gratified as any of you that the fossilized bedrock of many of Hollywood’s worst ab... FEB. 8, 2018 Los Angeles police send three sexual assault cases concerning Weinstein to the city’s district attorney for possible charges. MARCH 19, 2018 The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, reporting that it had less than $500,000 in cash on hand. Dallas-based Lantern Capital Partners stepped up as a stalking horse bidder prepared to buy... MAY 8, 2018 Despite a last-minute bid from Broadway producer Howard Kagan’s Inclusion Media, a Delaware bankruptcy judge approves Lantern Capital's purchase of The Weinstein Company's assets. MAY 25, 2018 Following a months-long investigation by the NYPD, Weinstein is arrested on three felony charges of rape and criminal sex act in connection with two female accusers. Weinstein pleads not guilty and released o... MAY 30, 2018 Weinstein is indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, as well as on charges of criminal sexual act in the first degree, as announced by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Then... Getty JUNE 5, 2018 Weinstein pleads not guilty to the charges in his indictment. Getty Images JULY 2, 2018 A grand jury served Weinstein with three more sexual assault charges, an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcing a woman to have sex with him in 2006, and two coun... Getty Images AUG. 3, 2018 Weinstein made a push to have a New York judge toss out a criminal sexual assault case brought against him, saying in a filing that the Manhattan district attorney “failed to provide the Grand J... Getty Images AUG. 19, 2018 A report in the New York Times said Asia Argento paid a settlement of $380,000 to actor Jimmy Bennett after accusing her of sexually assaulting him when he was just 17. Argento denied the accusations. Rose ... AUG. 30, 2018 Former NBC News producer Richard McHugh said that people at “the very highest levels of NBC” worked to quash Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein story that eventually published in The New Yorker. Then on Sept. ... SEPT. 6, 2018 The U.S. Attorney’s office in New York opened an investigation into Weinstein’s involvement with the private spy firm Black Cube to see if he violated any federal wire fraud laws. Weinstein had hired Black ... AUG. 26, 2019 Weinstein is indicted on two new charges of predatory sexual assault. He faces seven counts, including first-degree and third-degree rape. The new indictment also allows for Ann... Spencer Platt / Getty Images SEPT. 6, 2019 A judge grants the consolidation of charges against Weinstein, bringing the count back down to five. The consolidation, which was voluntarily requested by the district attorney’s... Drew Angerer / Getty Images SEPT. 10, 2019 Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the New York Times reporters who first broke the Weinstein story, publish their book "She Said," which chronicles their investigation into t... Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images OCT. 15, 2019 Ronan Farrow publishes "Catch and Kill," his own recounting of reporting on Weinstein and the roadblocks he faced while trying to publish his work at NBC News. The book includes damning revelat... Getty Images DEC. 11, 2019 Weinstein and his accusers reach a tentative $25 million settlement. $6.2 million will be split between 18 women, with none of them receiving more than $500,000 individually... David Dee Delgado / Getty Images Time's Up denounces the tentative settlement, describing it as emblematic of a "broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors." Getty Images DEC. 11, 2019 After accusations of ankle bracelet tampering, Weinstein's bail is increased to $5 million. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images JAN. 6, 2020 The first day of Weinstein's criminal trial begins in Manhattan. As court was convening, a group of "silence breakers" — including Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Lou Godbold, Sarah Ann Masse, ... Getty Images Just hours after Weinstein left the courtroom after the first day of his trial, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced new charges of sexual assault against the ex-mogul: one felony count e... Getty Images JAN. 7, 2020 The presiding judge denies the defense's request to delay the trial in light of the new charges in L.A. Getty Images JAN. 17, 2020 The jury is selected for Weinstein's criminal trial. The 12-person panel includes seven men and five women. Three alternates are also chosen to sit in on the trial proceedings, sh... Scott Heins / Getty Images JAN. 22, 2020 Prosecutors and defense attorneys deliver their opening statements and paint two very different images of Harvey Weinstein. Spencer Platt / Getty Images JAN. 23, 2020 "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra testifies that Weinstein barged into her Gramercy Park apartment around 1993 or early 1994, raped her, and then orally sexually assaulted he... Spencer Platt / Getty Images JAN. 27, 2020 Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), a former production assistant on the Weinstein-produced TV show "Project Runway," testifies that Weinstein pushed her down onto a bed, pulled out her tampon, and... Getty Images JAN. 29, 2020 Dawn Dunning, a former aspiring actress now working as a costume designer, testifies as one of the prosecution's "prior bad acts" witnesses. Dunning says Weinstein put his hand... Ari Perilstein / Getty Images FEB. 24, 2020 After four days of deliberations, a New York jury convicted Weinstein of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but found him not guilty of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault. MARCH 11, 2020 Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes.

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)