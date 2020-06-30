Dozens of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment have agreed to a roughly $24 million settlement with the now-bankrupt Weinstein Company, bringing them closer to receiving some form of restitution for the crimes they said were perpetrated against them by the once-powerful movie mogul.

The settlement, which was filed on Tuesday and is pending a judge’s approval on July 14, comes after a nearly three-year process that has combined the New York Attorney General’s civil suit with a class-action lawsuit led by nine women and 14 individual cases against The Weinstein Company tied to the studio’s bankruptcy.

Last December, prior to the start of Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York, the global settlement had received tentative approval from its major parties. But for some, the terms of the settlement were not favorable enough, leading a few to drop out entirely and pursue their own civil lawsuits or to switch from filing individual cases to participating in the class action case.

The settlement for Weinstein’s victims is essentially divided into two pools of funding: an $18.9 million victims’ fund and a $5.4 million settlement for 14 individual victims. (None of the 14 individuals will receive any more than $500,000.)

The settlement documents, obtained by TheWrap, state, “Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreements, the Insurance Companies shall pay, on behalf of the Released Parties: (i) the aggregate Cash amount of the Class Action Settlement Fund ($18,875,000); (ii) the aggregate Cash amount of the Individual Plaintiffs’ Settlement Fund ($5,400,000).”

If approved, the $18.9 million portion — stemming from the class-action lawsuit and the AG’s civil suit — would create a victims’ fund that will allow individuals who say they were harmed by Weinstein to come forward and make claims within a certain timeframe determined by a judge. The claims would then be split into two tiers, with amounts being determined by a court-appointed, neutral and trauma-informed special master: Tier One would allow an individual to receive a payment between $7,500 to $150,000 if they submit a form describing their experience, the impact, and/or the damages they say they have suffered. The claimant may also include documentation in support of their account. Tier Two would allow a victim to receive a payment between $7,500 and $750,000 if they submit a claim form, documentation in support of their account, and be interviewed about the incident and how they’ve been impacted by it.

“We didn’t want women to have to be retraumatized or participate in a way they were uncomfortable with,” Beth Fegan, one of the lead attorneys for the class action, told TheWrap. “Women can make choices about how much time they want to invest, and it may affect their compensation … [but] we really wanted women to feel comfortable no matter how much or how little they wanted to participate in the process.”

According to the New York Attorney General’s Office, as part of the agreement, any of the women who had nondisclosure agreements with The Weinstein Company related to any sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein are now released from those agreements.

The $24 million allocated to Weinstein’s victims is part of a nearly $47 million settlement designed to close out the now-bankrupt Weinstein Company’s financial obligations. Given that the settlement is tied to the bankruptcy of TWC, insurance companies for TWC will be making these payments, not Harvey Weinstein himself, who is serving out a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act.

But for many of the women in the class action lawsuit — which was divided into a “Miramax class” for incidents that occurred before 2005 and a “Weinstein Company class” for those that happened from 2005 to the present — the creation of the victims’ fund has allowed more women to receive some justice. Actress Caitlin Dulany, a lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit who said Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1996, told TheWrap, “For all of these women, many of whom, myself included, have claims that are outside of the statute of limitations, we will never see our day in court. So it is a measure of relief and justice that we would otherwise not see.”

Dulany said that fighting for the victims’ fund and making sure that the Weinstein Company board was held accountable was crucial in reaching a settlement.

“We know it’s not enough and it will never be enough for the women that were harmed. I don’t know if any amount of money is really enough. But the fact that we made it happen, hopefully, says something about preventing these kinds of situations in the future,” Dulany said. “It was very, very difficult to get this done, unfortunately. So I’m proud that we did.”

Louisette Geiss, another of the lead plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, told TheWrap, “A criminal case was not on the table for most of us, but we wanted to take a stand. Building the survivors’ fund was a roller coaster of challenges, but in the end, I’m very grateful to our amazing legal team and my fellow silence breakers for the groundbreaking settlement we filed today.”