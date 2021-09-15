Hasan Minhaj to Voice The Riddler in ‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast on Spotify

Hasan Minhaj will voice The Riddler in Spotify’s “Batman Unburied” podcast, Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced on Wednesday.

In David Goyer’s take on the Caped Crusader, Lance Reddick and Toks Olagundoye will voice Thomas and Martha Wayne, respectively, while John Rhys-Davies will voice Dr. Hunter and Ashly Burch will voice Vicki Vale, Bruce’s ex-girlfriend and TV journalist.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Winston Duke would voice Bruce Wayne, while Jason Isaacs would voice Bruce’s right-hand man Alfred.

“Batman Unburied” is a psychological thriller that takes listeners on a journey into the mind of Bruce Wayne when he is a forensic pathologist working at Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens.

Minhaj is a comedian, writer, producer and actor who is best known for his Netflix show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which earned two Peabody Awards and two Webby Awards. He served as the senior correspondent of “The Daily Show” from 2014-18, and his first stand-up comedy special, “Homecoming King,” debuted on Netflix in 2017.

His film credits include “Rough Night” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” while his TV credits include “The Morning Show,” “Champions” and “Arrested Development.”

Minhaj is represented by WME, Imprint and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.