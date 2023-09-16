‘A Haunting in Venice’ and ‘Nun II’ in Tight Race at Box Office

Available to WrapPRO members

Both frightful films are estimated to make $13-14 million at the box office this weekend

Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice
Kenneth Branagh in "A Haunting in Venice" (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

Two films filled with supernatural horror are in a tight race at the box office this weekend, as Disney/20th Century’s “A Haunting in Venice” and Warner Bros./New Line’s “The Nun II” are both estimated to earn $13-14 million at the box office this weekend.

Industry estimates currently have “A Haunting in Venice” getting the narrowest edge for No. 1 at $13.7 million from 3,305 theaters after earning a $5.5 million opening day. That’s a step above pre-release projections for Kenneth Branagh’s third Poirot film, which was expected to match the $12.8 million opening of last year’s predecessor “Death on the Nile.”

But that opening is also well short of the $28.6 million opening of the first Poirot film, “Murder on the Orient Express,” in 2017; and it leaves “Haunting” with a ways to go to turn a theatrical profit against its $60 million budget, though that is considerably less than the $90 million budget for “Death on the Nile.”

"A Haunting in Venice"
Read Next
'A Haunting in Venice' Review: Poirot's Best Adventure Yet

Along with the lower budget, “A Haunting in Venice” also has the best reviews from critics for any of the Branagh Poirot films with a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score to go with a B on CinemaScore. Disney will hope for the film to leg out among older audiences and perhaps find some footing as a spooky Halloween offering, though it will face competition on the latter front.

“The Nun II” is right behind in industry estimates with $13.6 million in its second weekend, giving it a 10-day total of around $55 million. While that’s only slightly more than what the first “Nun” made in just its opening weekend, the “Conjuring” horror film is still on its way to becoming a decent theatrical success against its reported $35 million budget.

Sunday estimates may offer a clearer look at who takes No. 1 this weekend, but it’s still a rather rough one for theaters as the box office is settling into a slower period that likely will last until the release of Taylor Swift’s concert film, which has already made over $65 million in presales.

Drew Barrymore
Read Next
Drew Barrymore Takes Down Apology Video After Criticism From Other Actors

That presale total is more than the estimated $63 million that the box office’s overall total is expected to reach this weekend. That’s the second lowest weekend total seen this year, standing only above the $52 million earned on the historically slow Super Bowl weekend.

But even on this slower weekend, the year’s biggest one-two punch of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continue to pass milestones. “Barbie,” which Warner Bros. released on video on-demand this week, is still in the top five as it passes the $623 million unadjusted domestic total of Marvel’s “The Avengers” to take the No. 11 spot on the all-time charts.

“Oppenheimer,” meanwhile, will see its global total rise to $912 million. In doing so, it has passed “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the highest grossing biopic in box office history. The result also lifts Universal to $4 billion in global grosses, marking the third time since the pandemic that a studio has passed that mark.

In limited release, Sony’s meme stock film “Dumb Money” is having a solid run in eight theaters, as it is estimated to earn $198,000 for a per theater average of $24,806. The film has been well received with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score and will expand next weekend before going wide on Sept. 29

Natalie Portman sits in a chair looking to her left, where a sign in the background reads "Meet the filmmaker" beneath an Apple logo, shaped like an Apple fruit with a bite out of it. She has light brunette hair and wears a black top. There are two water bottles on a nearby table. She holds a microphone in her lap.
Read Next
Apple Suspends Overall Deals as Writers' and Actors' Strikes Continue

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster