Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Haunting of Bly Manor': Meet Your New Favorite Haunted House (Photos)

Netflix has revealed a first look at “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the long-awaited second season of Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting” anthology series.

Netflix dropped the first poster for “Bly Manor,” which announced the season will debut this fall and encouraged fans to “look beneath the surface” until then, Monday morning on Twitter.

Soon after that, Vanity Fair published a deeper dive into the season, which included an interview Flanagan and 10 first-look photos from “Bly Manor,” serving as an introduction to both the new titular haunted house and the cast of characters who live in it. (And yes, a few of those are familiar faces because they also appeared in 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”)

Whereas the 10-episode first season of “The Haunting” was a modern retelling of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel “The Haunting of Hill House,” the 9-episode second season is an adaptation of Henry James’ works, including “The Turn of the Screw.”

“Haunting of Hill House” alums Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will star on “Bly Manor,” with Pedretti playing a governess named Dani “who takes care of two very unusual children” and Jackson-Cohen taking on the role of Peter, who is described as “a charming fellow” who lives at Bly Manor and “makes life very difficult for everyone there.”

Along with Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” stars Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Henry Thomas, as well as Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Alex Essoe and Matthew Holness.

Flanagan created the series and acts as showrunner, executive producing alongside Trevor Macy, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

No premiere date has been set for “Bly Manor” yet.

See Netflix’s “Bly Manor” poster here.

