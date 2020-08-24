Go Pro Today

Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Haunting of Bly Manor': Meet Your New Favorite Haunted House (Photos)

Plus: Old faces, new characters and more creepy kids

and | August 24, 2020 @ 7:07 AM
The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix

Netflix has revealed a first look at “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the long-awaited second season of Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting” anthology series.

Netflix dropped the first poster for “Bly Manor,” which announced the season will debut this fall and encouraged fans to “look beneath the surface” until then, Monday morning on Twitter.

Soon after that, Vanity Fair published a deeper dive into the season, which included an interview Flanagan and 10 first-look photos from “Bly Manor,” serving as an introduction to both the new titular haunted house and the cast of characters who live in it. (And yes, a few of those are familiar faces because they also appeared in 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”)

Also Read: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor': Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Hill House' Follow-Up

Whereas the 10-episode first season of “The Haunting” was a modern retelling of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel “The Haunting of Hill House,” the 9-episode second season is an adaptation of Henry James’ works, including “The Turn of the Screw.”

“Haunting of Hill House” alums Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will star on “Bly Manor,” with Pedretti playing a governess named Dani “who takes care of two very unusual children” and Jackson-Cohen taking on the role of Peter, who is described as “a charming fellow” who lives at Bly Manor and “makes life very difficult for everyone there.”

Along with Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” stars Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Henry Thomas, as well as Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Alex Essoe and Matthew Holness.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

Flanagan created the series and acts as showrunner, executive producing alongside Trevor Macy, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

No premiere date has been set for “Bly Manor” yet.

See Netflix’s “Bly Manor” poster here.

You can find a couple of the first-look photos below and head over to Vanity Fair for more.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Courtesy of Vanity Fair

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content