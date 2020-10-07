‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ House Gets Real Zillow Listing With Creepy Easter Eggs

Want to buy the mansion of Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor?” Well, here’s your chance: the house is listed on Zillow, accompanied by plenty of photos to give you the creeps.

OK, you can’t actually buy the house. It’s just a clever marketing campaign for the show that is releasing on Oct. 9.

“Bly Manor is a perfectly splendid 17th-century home in the English Countryside,” the listing reads. “The Manor is currently inhabited by the remaining members of the Wingrave family and their staff, who welcome guests of all ages and backgrounds to stay as long as they’d like.”

According to the listing, the property features “markings of its previous residents” and an “airy and expansive quality, particularly in the evenings.” However, the master wing is “off limits.” The listing has been on Zillow for an “eternity.”

Look closer at the pictures and you’ll see creepy footprints leading up to the staircase, abandoned shoes at the lake with what looks to be two human shapes in the water (although no swimming is allowed), and an ominous shadow lurking at the end of the hallway.

Here’s the official description for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix:

From “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the next highly anticipated chapter of “The Haunting” anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The show stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Tahirah Sharif.

Check out the listing here to get a glimpse of what we can expect when “The Haunting of Bly Manor” hits Netflix on Friday.

