Netflix has finally set the premiere date for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the long-awaited second season of Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting” anthology series, and released the first teaser for the chilling new ghost story.

The streaming service revealed Monday that “Bly Manor,” the followup to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” will debut Oct. 9. You can watch the 1-minute, 7-second preview of “Bly Manor” here and via the video above.

Whereas the 10-episode first season of “The Haunting” was a modern retelling of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel “The Haunting of Hill House,” the 9-episode second season is an adaptation of the supernatural stories written by Henry James, including “The Turn of the Screw.”

“Haunting of Hill House” alums Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will star in “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” with Pedretti playing a governess named Dani “who takes care of two very unusual children” and Jackson-Cohen taking on the role of Peter, who is described as “a charming fellow” who lives at Bly Manor and “makes life very difficult for everyone there.”

Along with Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” stars Amelia Eve, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Henry Thomas, as well as Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Alex Essoe and Matthew Holness.

Here is the official description for the season:

From “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the next highly anticipated chapter of “The Haunting” anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Flanagan created the series and acts as showrunner, executive producing alongside Trevor Macy, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.