(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Haunting of Bly Manor” through its finale.)

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” fans, have you already binged your way through the nine-episode follow-up to Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Hill House” and jonesing to know what he has planned for a potential third chapter of his “The Haunting” anthology?

Well, unfortunately, we don’t know just yet — and it hasn’t been renewed just yet — and neither do his franchise staples.

“I don’t really know anything about future seasons,” Victoria Pedretti, who played au pair Dani Clayton on “Bly Manor” and Nell Crain in “Hill House, told TheWrap. “Yeah, no, it’s the truth. I’m not going to lie to you,” she added with a laugh.

Also Read: Carla Gugino on Her 'Haunting of Bly Manor' Narrator's Heartbreaking Identity

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who also starred on both “Hill House” (as Nell’s twin, Luke) and “Bly Manor (playing Peter Quint), promises he “genuinely” doesn’t know this time — even though he’s teased TheWrap before.

“I think that it’s one of those where, if ‘Bly Manor’ does well, then I’m sure conversations will happen with Netflix,” Jackson-Cohen told us. “But it’s entirely up to Mike and entirely up to what ideas he’s got up his sleeve. But I think all of us would definitely collaborate and work with him again, if the opportunity arose. But there is genuinely nothing concrete as of now.”

Netflix has not yet renewed “The Haunting” for a third season, with “Bly Manor” having been announced as Season 2 last February when the streaming service revealed Flanagan’s series was becoming an anthology. And though we have no viewership data for “Bly Manor” yet, we know that it’s been sitting at No. 1 on Netflix’s self-aggregated list of “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” list for two days.

Also Read: 'Haunting of Bly Manor': Kate Siegel Talks 'Perverted' and 'Divine' Loves in Bly's Origin Story

Even Flanagan’s wife, Kate Siegel (who played Theo Crain in “Hill House” and Viola/The Lady in the Lake on “Bly Manor”), couldn’t tell us what he’s got planned next — though she did say what she wants him to do.

“I’ll tell you that I’m consistently asking for ‘The Haunting of the Four Seasons Hawaii,'” Siegel told TheWrap. “So, if I have my way, I will be playing a woman getting a massage at the Four Seasons Hawaii.”