‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ Trailer: Welcome to Bly Manor – If You’re Born Here, You Die Here (Video)

Netflix dropped the long-awaited trailer for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” its follow up to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” on Wednesday. And it’s safe to say that Bly Manor is definitely going to give Hill House a run for its money in the creepiest haunted house race.

In the 2-minute, 28-second video, which you can view here and above, you’ll meet Dani (played by “Hill House” alum Victoria Pedretti), an American who takes a job at an English estate called Bly Manor in the ’80s, serving as a nanny to two young children who have recently lost their parents. Unfortunately for Dani — and everyone else at Bly Manor — the place is clearly plagued with ghosts.

It’s not easy to tell just based on the trailer, which is set to an instrumental version of “Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe, who is dead, who is alive and who might be losing their mind. But according Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s character, Peter, “the people here, they’re born here, they die here.” So that’s cool.

Here’s the official description for “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix:

From “The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the next highly anticipated chapter of “The Haunting” anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The show also stars Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Tahirah Sharif.

Flanagan and Macy based “Bly Manor” on the supernatural stories of Henry James. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Macy for Intrepid Pictures, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix.