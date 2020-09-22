Watch the Barking-Mad Trailer for HBO Max’s Dog-Grooming Competition ‘Haute Dog’ (Video)

This one ought to get your tails wagging. HBO Max released the trailer for absurd dog-grooming competition “Haute Dog” on Tuesday — these pooches will make your family pet look like a mangy mutt. (Let’s be honest, he might have been anyway.)

On “Haute Dog,” celebrity dog groomer (yes, that’s a thing) Jess Rona leads the judges panel as three dog groomers face off in two rounds of fur ball fur-cutting, with the Best-in-Show winner walking away with $10,000 and a first place rosette. (We had to look that term up: A “rosette” is a “rose-shaped decoration, typically made of ribbon and awarded to winners of a competition.” Cool.)

Or as the logline puts it: “These doggy makeover wizards compete to turn the K-9s into K-10s.”

Matt Rogers hosts the show; Robin Thede is a judge.

Relish the “Haute Dog” trailer (you better have seen what we did there) via the video above.

The series was inspired by celebrity dog-grooming expert Rona’s social media presence and coffee table book “Groomed.”

Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell will executive produce along with Nicolle Yaron and Rona. Abi McCarthy will serve as showrunner.

“Haute Dog” debuts Thursday, Sept. 24 on HBO Max.