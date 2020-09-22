Watch the Barking-Mad Trailer for HBO Max’s Dog-Grooming Competition ‘Haute Dog’ (Video)

This one ought to get your tails wagging. HBO Max released the trailer for absurd dog-grooming competition “Haute Dog” on Tuesday — these pooches will make your family pet look like a mangy mutt. (Let’s be honest, he might have been anyway.)
On “Haute Dog,” celebrity dog groomer (yes, that’s a thing) Jess Rona leads the judges panel as three dog groomers face off in two rounds of fur ball fur-cutting, with the Best-in-Show winner walking away with $10,000 and a first place rosette. (We had to look that term up: A “rosette” is a “rose-shaped decoration, typically made of ribbon and awarded to winners of a competition.” Cool.)
Or as the logline puts it: “These doggy makeover wizards compete to turn the K-9s into K-10s.”
Matt Rogers hosts the show; Robin Thede is a judge.
Relish the “Haute Dog” trailer (you better have seen what we did there) via the video above.
The series was inspired by celebrity dog-grooming expert Rona’s social media presence and coffee table book “Groomed.”
Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell will executive produce along with Nicolle Yaron and Rona. Abi McCarthy will serve as showrunner.
“Haute Dog” debuts Thursday, Sept. 24 on HBO Max.
From Wags to Riches: 11 of TV's Most Famous Dogs (Photos)
In honor of #NationalDogDay, we look back at some of the small screen's most recognizable canine stars.
Pal, the original Lassie, made $4,000 a week in 1954 or $51,000 in today's world. Lassie has since been played by 10 generations of Pal's descendants.
Rex Features
Flame Jr., also known as Rin Tin Tin IV, starred in the TV hit ABC show "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" from 1954-59. The famed dog was responsible for increasing the popularity of German shepherds as family pets and was nominated for the American Humane Association's PATSY Award for animal performers.
"Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" Season 1 Episode 12
Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who played Eddie on "Frasier" (1993-2004), earned a cool $10,000 per episode. In total, Eddie earned $3.2 million in his 11-year run. He also received more fan mail than any of his costars! Fun fact: Eddie's biological son, Enzo, took over the role after his dad retired.
Getty Images
Gidget, the 12-pound chihuahua known for the ubiquitous catchphrase, "Yo quiero Taco Bell!" was propelled to stardom after landing the lucrative fast-food campaign in the late '90s. She also starred as Bruiser's mom in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2" alongside Reese Witherspoon.
1999 Taco Bell Commercial/Video Archeology
Even though Sadie isn't exactly a TV star, Oprah Winfrey's cocker spaniel was mentioned so many times on her show, she became almost as famous as her gazillionaire owner. In 2009, Dogtime.com reported that Oprah set aside $30 million for her five dogs, including Sadie.
Instagram
Cookie Frankel, "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel's dog, has more than 25,000 followers on Twitter. The Lhasa apso gets regular massages and is constantly fed antioxidant-rich carrots. "Everyday is a spa day for her," Bethenny has said.
Instagram
"Million Dollar Listing" star Fredrik Eklund insists his miniature dachshund, Fritzy, needs a big living room to play in. But Eklund is realistic, insisting he would never spend more than $2 million on his dog's digs. Moderation is key, people.
Instagram
Giggy, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's Pomeranian, is perhaps one of TV's most pampered pups, with his own personal chef and Twitter account. He has become such a fan favorite that he now makes his own red carpet appearances, rich owner in tow.
Getty Images
Stewart, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, played who played Captain Raymond Holt’s dog Cheddar for much of the run of the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine Nine" -- often featured in the show's elaborate shenanigans. Stewart died in 2019 at age 13.
NBC
Brigitte, a French bulldog "actress," best known for her role as Stella on ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," won Best Dog in a Television Series at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards in 2012.
The American Human Association
On the last seven seasons of “Modern Family,” Beatrice replaced Brigitte as the beloved bulldog Stella owned by Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchard. Beatrice died in March 2020 -- just weeks after production wrapped on the long-running sitcom's series finale.
ABC
Hollywood’s most spoiled four-legged stars
