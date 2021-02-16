CBS is looking to expand its lucrative “NCIS” franchise with a fourth series, this one set in Hawaii, according to TVLine.

The network is closing in on a straight-to-series order for a spinoff set in the youngest U.S. state, which would be led by “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Chris Silber. The new show would join the flagship “NCIS,” which is in its 18th season, and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” “NCIS” itself was a spinoff from CBS’ long-running procedural “JAG.”

Reps for CBS and CBS Studios, which produces all “NCIS” series, declined to comment.

“NCIS” first debuted in 2003 and has launched successful spinoffs with “Los Angeles” and “New Orleans” versions, though the latter series had to fire its showrunner Brad Kern in 2018 after multiple accusations of abusive behavior.

The network has explored other spinoffs, including one centered on a mobile anti-terrorist unit that had John Corbett and Kim Raver attached to star. That project, “NCIS: Red,” did not advance after airing a two-part special episode in 2013 intended as a backdoor pilot.

The news about “NCIS” expanding comes as CBS is close to bringing back another one of its lucrative franchises in “CSI,” which itself was spun off three times with “CSI: New York,” “CSI: Miami” and the short-lived, “CSI: Cyber.”

CBS is also plotting an event-series revival based on the original “CSI,” more than 20 years after it first premiered. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez are joining the project that could also see original “CSI” stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox return as well. The show’s creative team, including Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer, are returning for the revival.