‘Hawkeye': Disney+ Show Lands Bert and Bertie, Rhys Thomas as Directors

Marvel Studios has found a trio of directors to helm episodes of its upcoming “Hawkeye” series, according to a multiple individuals with knowledge of the project. Bert and Bertie aka Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), best known for directing Amazon’s “Troop Zero” are on board to direct a block of episodes. Additionally, “Saturday Night Live” director Rhys Thomas is also on board to direct a batch of episodes as well. “Mad Men” alum Jonathan Igla is penning the series.

The upcoming Disney+ series will see Jeremy Renner reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” and will see him train Kate Bishop to take over his mantle. Bishop, who has not been cast yet, will be making her MCU debut in the series. As previously reported, Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to the play Hawkeye-in-training, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap. It is currently unknown if Steinfeld’s deal has closed.

“Hawkeye” will be the fourth MCU-set series that will stream on Disney+, along with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” and “Loki.” The animated “What If…” is also currently in the works on the streamer. Marvel Studios is also developing a trio of shows further down the road in “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk.”

Bert and Bertie made their directorial debut with 2016’s “Dance Camp” and followed it up with their 2019 Sundance breakout “Troop Zero” which was acquired by Amazon. Thomas’ other credits also include “Staten Island Summer,” “Comrade Detective” for Amazon and “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.”

Bert and Bertie are repped by Verve. Thomas is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

