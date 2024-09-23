Hayden Panettiere Responds to Fans’ Concerns Over Her People Interview: ‘I Am a Work in Progress’

Hayden Panettiere didn’t sleep much in the two days that led up to her recent interview with People, she said in a new post — something the actress added contributed to how she appeared in a video interview with the magazine that drew concern from fans. “Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are,” the actress, known for her work in the “Scream” and “Heroes” franchises as well as “Nashville,” wrote in a lengthy post shared on Instagram.

“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine,” her message began. “It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak.”

“I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure,” she continued. “It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour. The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted.”

“I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier,” Panettiere said. “We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn’t necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece. The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live.”

“Grief looks different on everyone,” the actress added. “Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait.”

Her new movie, out this Friday, is titled “Amber Alert.”

“Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone,” Panettiere wrote as she concluded her Instagram post. “For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.”

Panettiere’s brother Jansen died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2023, something she admitted has been difficult to work through ever since. “He was my only sibling, and he was my younger sibling, and it was my job to protect him,” she said in the video portion of the interview. “When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul. Time does heal things, but time can also make you think differently, realize different things, that you wish you’d never realized.”

Fans responded to the interview with concern that the actress had relapsed after previous struggles with alcoholism and mental health. Panettiere, who has been open about her mental health battles in the past, was admitted to an inpatient program due to postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya.

She also struggled with substance abuse and lost custody of Kaya “partially against my will” in 2018. Panettiere revealed in a conversation on “Red Table Talk” that she was receiving treatment for opioids and alcohol addiction when Kaya, who was 3 at the time, went to visit her father in Ukraine for what ended up being a permanent move.

“I was going to go work on myself and I was going to get better,” she said. “And when I got better, that things could change and she could come to me, and I could have my time with her. But that didn’t happen.”