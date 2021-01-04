HBO Acquires Limited Series ‘The Investigation’ About Kim Wall Murder

HBO has acquired the Scandinavian limited series “The Investigation,” about the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The series will explore the complex real-life investigation surrounding Wall’s 2017 murder, which made international headlines around the world as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.

In 2017, Wall went missing after she boarded a submarine to interview Danish entrepreneur Peter Madsen in what became known as “The Submarine Case.” The Submarine was found sunken the morning after the August 10 interview and Madsen was charged, and later convicted, of Wall’s murder.

You can watch a trailer for the series above.

Søren Malling (“A Hijacking”) leads the cast as Jens Møller, the Head of Homicide for the Copenhagen Police, alongside Pilou Asbæk (HBO’s “Game of Thrones”) as the prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen. Pernilla August (“Star Wars”) and Rolf Lassgård (“The Hunters”) star as Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. Further cast includes Laura Christensen (“Crying for Love”), Anders Juul (“A Horrible Woman”), Henrik Birch (“Norskov”), Hans Henrik Clemensen (“Love and Rage”), Dulfi Al-Jabouri (“Darkland”) and Charlotte Munck (“A War”).

The series was made in close cooperation with the real-life Jens Møller and Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. Tobias Lindholm wrote and directed the series.

“It is with great humility that I created ‘The Investigation,'” Lindholm said. “There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark’s and Sweden’s most talented and acclaimed actors.”

The series will debut on Feb. 1.

“The Investigation” is written, directed and executive produced by Lindholm and produced by Jonas Allen, Caroline Blanco, Peter Bose and René Ezra. The series is distributed by Fremantle and produced by Fremantle’s Scandinavian drama label, Miso Film in cooperation with Outline Film, TV 2 Denmark, SVT and Nordic Entertainment Group with support from The Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund, Copenhagen Film Fund and Creative Europe – Media Programme.