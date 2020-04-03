HBO and Sky Postpone ‘The Third Day’ Limited Series to the Fall

Series, which stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris, was set to debut in May

| April 3, 2020 @ 9:01 AM
Jude Law

Getty

HBO has pushed back the premiere date for its upcoming limited series “The Third Day” to the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jude Law and Naomie Harris-led project was originally scheduled to premiere May 11.

Created by “Utopia” creator Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett (artistic director of the immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International), the six-part series centers around Sam (Law), “who after being drawn to a mysterious Island off the British Coast, is thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants.”

Also Read: Streaming Era's 2nd Wave: Will 'Shelter-at-Home' Orders Give New Services a Leg Up?

The limited series will also star Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts” franchise), Emily Watson (HBO’s “Chernobyl”), and Paddy Considine (HBO’s “The Outsider”).

Here is the full description from Sky and HBO: “Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.”

Co-creators Kelly and Barrett will executive produce the series with Marc Munden (“National Treasure,” “Utopia”) directing and Adrian Sturges (“Chimerica,” “The Enfield Haunting”) producing. Kelly, Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin will write the series.

“The Third Day” hails from Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk International and HBO.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell
  • Sara Bareilles
1 of 38

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE