HBO and Sky Postpone ‘The Third Day’ Limited Series to the Fall

HBO has pushed back the premiere date for its upcoming limited series “The Third Day” to the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jude Law and Naomie Harris-led project was originally scheduled to premiere May 11.

Created by “Utopia” creator Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett (artistic director of the immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International), the six-part series centers around Sam (Law), “who after being drawn to a mysterious Island off the British Coast, is thrown into the unusual world of its secretive inhabitants.”

The limited series will also star Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts” franchise), Emily Watson (HBO’s “Chernobyl”), and Paddy Considine (HBO’s “The Outsider”).

Here is the full description from Sky and HBO: “Isolated from the mainland, the rituals of the island begin to overwhelm him, and he is confronted by a trauma from his past. As the line between reality and fantasy blurs, Sam finds himself immersed in an emotional quest which puts him at odds with the islanders and begins to threaten their way of life.”

Co-creators Kelly and Barrett will executive produce the series with Marc Munden (“National Treasure,” “Utopia”) directing and Adrian Sturges (“Chimerica,” “The Enfield Haunting”) producing. Kelly, Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin will write the series.

“The Third Day” hails from Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk International and HBO.