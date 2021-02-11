HBO Adds 4 More to ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has added four more actors to the growing cast for its “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno have joined the series, alongside the previously announced Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.

“House of the Dragon” is set 300 years before the events of HBO’s fantasy epic based on George R.R. Martin’s books. The 10-episode show is set in the early days of Westeros and focuses on House Targaryen, the family that Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys belonged to, along with her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and nephew Aegon Targaryen, aka Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The series is based on Martin’s “Fire & Blood” book, which details the lineage of the Targaryens.

Also Read: How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios

Considine has been cast in the leading role of King Viserys I, the father of Rhaenyra and Aegon II, in “House of the Dragon,” which was co-created by Martin and “Colony” co-creator Ryan Condal. Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, “the daughter of Otto Hightower (Ifans), the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.”

Toussaint plays another one of the leads, Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons. Best will play Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Lord Corly’s wife and cousin of Considine’s King Viserys.

D’Arcy has been cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is described as such: “The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.”

And Smith is set to take on the part of Prince Daemon Targaryen, “younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Mizuno plays Mysaria, a mysterious woman who comes to Westeros and ends being a key ally to Smith’s Daemon Targaryen.