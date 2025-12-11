HBO Sundays Win: ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ and ‘I Love LA’ Score Series High Viewership

HBO has seen ratings success with its current Sunday night lineup, with both “It: Welcome to Derry” and “I Love LA” scoring series high viewership this week.

“It: Welcome to Derry” drew in its biggest audience thus far with 5.8 million cross-platform viewers tuning in for Episode 7 in the U.S., according to live-plus-three-day viewership information from Warner Bros. Discovery, while “I Love LA” saw its highest viewership to date as Episode 5 scored 1 million viewers in its first three days across HBO and HBO Max.

“It: Welcome to Derry,” which is gearing up to debut its finale this Sunday, is now averaging 10.7 million viewers in the U.S. and 18.3 million viewers globally. After the show, which sees Bill Skarsgård return as Pennywise, scored 5.7 million viewers for its premiere episode, it ranks among the top three original series debuts on HBO Max since its launch, behind “The Last of Us” and “House of the Dragon.”

More to come …