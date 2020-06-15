HBO’s Human By Orientation Launches Pride Site, Sets LGBTQIA+ Events With ‘We’re Here’ and ‘Legendary’ Casts

HBO launched its first-ever Pride on its Human By Orientation site on Monday to celebrate Pride Month and highlight the ongoing activism for LGBTQIA+ equality.

Described as “a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy,” HBO Pride 2020 kicks off Thursday, June 18 and runs through June 28.

Two of LA’s most notorious warehouse parties — Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof — come together opening night to show off the city’s diverse and colorful community. On Friday, June 19th, Todrick Hall of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame will present a special live musical performance celebrating Juneteenth — the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Fellow “Drag Race” alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara will host a community staple — drag queen brunch — on Saturday, June 20th. The queens HBO series “We’re Here” was recently renewed for a second season.

Following up the fabulous brunch on Sunday will be a sweaty dance class guided by award-winning dancer, choreographer and founder of The Sweat Spot, Ryan Heffington. The weekend will close out Sunday afternoon with a Queer Comedy Night featuring Cameron Esposito and a slew of queer comics.

Continuing the momentum into the week of Monday, June 22nd, HBO offers daytime family-style read-alongs with Drag Queen Story Hour, a vogue class with some of HBO Max’s “Legendary” cast, and a Thursday night dance party by queer music collective, Internet Friends, on Friday night.

Launching the final weekend is a Friday evening celebrating queer & trans people of color with art and music by Papi Juice. Then on Saturday, June 27th, enjoy an hour-long performance from pop sensation Kim Petras, who recently released her summer smash “Malibu.” Finally, HBO’s virtual Pride concludes with an intimate performance with headliner, Ms. Janelle Monáe, on Sunday, June 28th.

“Pride has always been very important to us at HBO, now more than ever,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO. “Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves.”

The site will also highlight LGBTQIA+ and civil rights nonprofit partners including the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center, Audre Lorde Project and others.

Sign up for the HBO Pride 2020 events on Human By Orientation here.