HBO Max Orders Adult Animated Series ’10-Year-Old-Tom’ From Steve Dildarian and Nick Weidenfeld
Series follows a young boy who struggles with the amorality of adults
Margeaux Sippell | June 17, 2020 @ 10:30 AM
Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 10:34 AM
Courtesy of HBO Max, Michael Schmelling
HBO Max has given the green light to a new adult animated series called “10-Year-Old-Tom.”
The series comes from Steve Dildarian (“The Life and Times of Tim”) who will write and executive produce, and Nick Weidenfeld (“Children’s Hospital,” “Rick and Morty”) who will executive produce.
“10-Year-Old-Tom” follows a boy who “grapples with being corrupted by the grownups around him each day just by leaving his house. Bad influences seem to lurk around every corner… litigious parents, drug dealing bus drivers and band teachers who want to sleep with his mom. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he gets sued for gross negligence. If he plays baseball, he is encouraged to “dabble with roids.” And if he visits the school nurse, he is introduced to the world of insurance fraud. The grownups in Tom’s life all mean well, but somehow just can’t manage to lead by example,” according to HBO Max.
This is not the first time Dildarian and Weidenfeld have worked with Kevin Reilly, HBO Max chief content officer, and Suzanna Makkos, EVP of original comedy and animation. Makkos and Reilly had a development deal with Dildarian while they were at Fox, and during that time, Weidenfeld ran Reilly’s animation studios, ADHD.
“Steve is a singular comedic voice and also a brilliant visual artist. Combined with Nick’s animation acumen, they make for a winning team. We are thrilled to bring that unique combination to HBO Max as they explore the complications and hilarity of being a child in modern America,” said Makkos.
“I’m so excited to be making this show, and couldn’t ask for better partners than HBO Max, Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios. I can’t wait to tell these stories through the eyes of Tom, an innocent kid trying to navigate a world that seems to get crazier by the day,” said Dildarian.
“Not only is Steve insanely funny, he is one of the rare talents that can write, draw and do voices. He’s the triple threat that is the foundation of all great animated shows,” said Weidenfeld.
“10-Year-Old-Tom” will also be executive produced by Marty Adelstein (“Hanna,” “Cowboy Bebop”) and Becky Clements (“Snowpiercer,” “Physical”) of Tomorrow Studios. ITV Studios will handle international distribution of the series.
