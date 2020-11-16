HBO Max Will Finally Be Available on Amazon Fire Devices

HBO Max will finally be there for you on Amazon Fire TV devices beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, the streaming service said Monday.

Per the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, “Immediately upon launch, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials. New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers – regardless of how they subscribe to the platform – can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.”

HBO Max, which costs $14.99 per month and includes content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more, has not been accessible on Amazon Fire TV or Roku devices since its May 27 launch, a point of contention with subscribers.

Also Read: Why Is HBO Max Still Not on Roku or Amazon Fire TV?

WarnerMedia has been in ongoing negotiations with both Roku and Amazon for HBO Max carriage deals over the last six months, with today’s news of the Amazon pact making Roku — which recently came to terms with Comcast to carry the app for its new streaming service, Peacock — the holdout.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, “We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV. Alexa, play Raised by Wolves.”

More to come…