HBO Max Back Online After Outage During ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max is back online after crashing Sunday evening just as the “Mare of Easttown” finale was about to kick off. The timing was rough for both the streaming service and fans of the crime drama, who instantly voiced their outrage on social media.

Shortly after complaints from cranky fans starting pouring in, the company issued a statement saying they were working to fix the problem. Although the service was back up and running within about 30 minutes, it left some viewers disgruntled at the interruption.

We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible. — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) May 31, 2021

According to the website Downdetector — which tracks user-generated reports of outages on websites, social media and apps — reports that the HBO Max crashed peaked around 7 p.m. Sunday.

One justifiably peeved “Mare of Easttown” fan wrote that HBO Max was “really making every viewer pissed.” A few other viewers complained they weren’t allowed to binge-watch the crime drama, instead of being forced to watch it in weekly installments as most HBO programming is usually released.

@hbomax you are really making every viewer pissed bc your app isn’t working on the series finale of mare of eastown. I’m 25 minutes in and now it’s not working. You should’ve predicted high streams. Fix it. — Katie Nugent (@KatieNugent05) May 31, 2021

Entertainment writer Hunter Harris asked, “Who is the mare of hbo max. i need to speak with someone in charge,” and also joked they had some issues to work out, maybe in the company of Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” — “hbo max will be taken to the red table,” Harris said.

Check out some more amusing HBO Max critiques below.

Me logging on to Twitter solely to confirm that HBO Max is also down for everyone else pic.twitter.com/E8rRRwWPJy — Claire Vinocur (@ClaireVinocur) May 31, 2021

who is the mare of hbo max. i need to speak with someone in charge — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 31, 2021

hbo max will be taken to the red table ……… — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 31, 2021

This is why you should just let us binge it @hbomax .#MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/KMximsu3yr — MariMichi (@ItsMariMichi) May 31, 2021