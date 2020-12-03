Dune Timothee Chalamet

Warner Bros.

Did HBO Max Just Become the Best Bargain in Streaming?

by | December 3, 2020 @ 1:24 PM

That $15 monthly price tag now gets you 18 big-screen films over the next year, including blockbusters like “Dune”

HBO Max, the most expensive streaming service, may have just become the best value in entertainment thanks to Warner Bros.’ industry-shattering move on Thursday to release its entire 2021 slate of films simultaneously in theaters and on the streamer.

The move, which includes big-budget tentpoles like “Godzilla v. Kong,” “Dune,” “Matrix 4” and the DC Comics film “The Suicide Squad,” sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Along with the upcoming Christmas Day release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” it will give HBO Max subscribers access to a whopping 18 theatrical films without having to pay anything more than the $15 monthly price.

