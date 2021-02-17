HBO Max, Cartoon Network Launch New Block of Shows for Preschoolers Featuring Bugs Bunny and More

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are launching a new preschool programming block, Cartoonito, which is aiming to have 50 titles available within the next two years. For starters, on Wednesday the brands greenlit new series “Bugs Bunny Builders.”

Cartoonito programming will be based on Humancentric Learning, WarnerMedia Kids & Family said on Wednesday, which “aims to support every child’s humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to interact with others with empathy, respect, and fairness.”

How nice.

Also Read: Justice Smith Says He's 'Like, a Lot' in HBO Max's 'Generation' Trailer (Video)

WarnerMedia and “Sesame Street’s” Sesame Workshop also announced the new preschool series “Bea’s Block” on Wednesday at the (virtual) Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “Bea’s Block” draws on the ubiquity of block toys to bring the vibrant, diverse neighborhood of Blocktown to life, according to WarnerMedia Kids & Family. The show centers on bold and curious 5-year-old Bea as she and her friends spread kindness and build empathy through playful adventures in their community.

The division of AT&T has placed a “Tom and Jerry” series “with an educational twist” into development, as well as a spinoff of “Craig of the Creek.” “Jessica’s Big Little World” will follow Craig’s (yes, of the Creek — that one) little sister.

Additionally, WarnerMedia Kids & Family has acquired “Ladybird Lu,” “Mush-Mush & the Mushables” and is assigning its new “Thomas the Tank Engine” series “Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go” to Cartoonito as well.

Also Read: Mike Judge Comedies 'A5,' 'Qualityland' Scrapped at HBO

Don’t feel left out, though, big brothers and sisters. Under its new tagline “Redraw Your World,” WarnerMedia Kids & Family has renewed “Gremlins” for Season 2 and ordered martial-arts series “Jade Armor,” among numerous other greenlights.

Also set is the group’s first-ever Musician-in-Residence deal with 10-year-old Nandi Bushell, who gained YouTube fame battling Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Also in the works are a show called “Gross Girls” from Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) a “Teen Titans Go!” spinoff called “The Night Begins to Shine,” and an animated mystery show starring Tweety Bird called, naturally, “Tweety Mysteries.”