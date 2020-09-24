HBO Max in October – Here’s Everything New Coming

HBO Max is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in October and everything leaving at the end of the month.

The list includes HBO Originals like the limited series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, out Oct. 25, and David Byrne’s “American Utopia” special event about Byrne’s Broadway show that electrified audiences, out Oct. 17.

There is also Nathan Fielder’s comedic docuseries “How To With John Wilson,” out Oct. 23, and the first season finale of “Lovecraft Country” on Oct. 18.

'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot From 'Riverdale' Creator Ordered at HBO Max

Among the things leaving at the end of the month are “Amelie,” “Ocean’s 11,” “V For Vendetta,” “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.”

Read the full list here:

Oct. 1

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018

American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Ball of Fire, 1941

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)

Beef (HBO)

Beginners, 2011 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000

BLOW, 2001

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Boomerang, 1992

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Catwoman, 2004

Cellular, 2004

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994

Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Deliverance, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017

Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Eraser, 1996

Firewall, 2006

Frantic, 1988

Frequency, 2000 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Galaxy Quest, 1999

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gothika, 2003

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hunting Ground, 2015

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

The Invisible War, 2012

Jonah Hex, 2010

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Libeled Lady, 1936

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Baby Bum, 2011

Little Big League, 1994

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Million Dollar Baby, 2004

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944

Mister Roberts, 1955

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

The Mummy, 1959

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

Next Friday, 2000

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Nothing Sacred, 1937

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013

The Pelican Brief, 1993

A Perfect Murder, 1998

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Se7en, 1995

Semi-Pro, 2008

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Shame, 2011 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Son of Batman, 2014

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel, 1997

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

They Were Expendable, 1945

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

Tin Cup, 1996

TMNT, 2007

Training Day, 2001

Tricky Dick, 2019

Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

HBO Documentary Films Nabs 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'

Oct. 2

Lina From Lima (HBO)

Oct. 3

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Oct. 6

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 7

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)

Oct. 8

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

Oct. 9

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)

Oct. 10

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Oct. 12

Ghosts, Season 2

Oct. 15

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

Oct. 16

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 17

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 18

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)

The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

Oct. 20

Smurfs, Season 3

Oct. 21

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 22

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

Oct. 23

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

Oct. 24

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Oct. 25

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 27

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Oct. 28

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

Oct. 29

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

Oct. 30

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)

Oct. 31

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN OCTOBER

Oct. 8

The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)

Oct. 11

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)

Oct. 20

The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)

Oct. 31

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blood Diamond, 2006

Cop Out, 2010

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

El Norte, 1984 (HBO)

Green Lantern (2011)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987

Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Soldier, 1998

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Swing Time, 1936

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The First Wives Club, 1996

The Others, 2001 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Replacements, 2000

This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

Top Hat, 1935

V for Vendetta, 2006

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this aut... Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV Series: "16 and Recovering" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 9 p.m. MTV Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "House of Payne" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 8 p.m. BET Series: "Assisted Living" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 9 p.m. BET Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Noughts + Crosses" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video Series: "Black Love" Net: OWN Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9 p.m. OWN Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Duchess" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Our Cartoon President" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 8:30 p.m. Showtime Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix Series: "Tosh.0" Net: Comedy Central Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 10 p.m. Comedy Central Series: "Challenger: The Final Flight" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Archer" Net: FXX Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: 10 p.m. FXX Series: "Departure" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "The Great Pottery Throw Down" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Masked Singer" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX Series: "Weakest Link" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty Series: "Emily in Paris" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Warrior" Net: Cinemax Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 10 p.m. Series: "Saturday Night Live" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 Time: 11:30 p.m. NBC Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m. Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season DC Universe Series: "Ellen's Game of Games" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "The Right Stuff" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Disney+ Series: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC Series: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season The CW Series: "The Amazing Race" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Sistas" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. BET Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Grand Army" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Shark Tank" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "America's Funniest Home Videos" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ABC Series: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 8 p.m. Getty Series: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "Card Sharks" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Voice" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Goldbergs" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Conners" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "black-ish" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9:30 p.m. ABC Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "American Housewife" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ABC Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Mandalorian" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 30 Time: N/A Disney+ Series: "The Good Doctor" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Nov. 2 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "A Teacher" Net: FX on Hulu Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: N/A FX on Hulu Series: "This Is Us" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Med" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Fire" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago PD" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "Station 19" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Grey's Anatomy" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Big Sky" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "For Life" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "A Million Little Things" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A CBS All Access

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)