HBO Max in July: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

From “Harriet” to “Room 104”

| June 23, 2020 @ 2:37 PM
Harriet

HBO Max

HBO Max is out with its list of everything coming and going from the new streaming service, and the list includes the 2019 film “Harriet” starring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman.

The HBO Originals coming next month include season four of “Room 104,” HBO Europe’s “Foodie Love,” and documentaries like “Stockton on My Mind” and “Showbiz Kids.” Other films joining include “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Midway,” and “Last Christmas.”

Leaving at the end of the month are “Aquamarine,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Long Shot,” “Crimson Peak,” “The Sun Is Also a Star” and “X-Men.”

Also Read: iHeartMedia, WarnerMedia to Co-Produce Companion Podcasts for HBO Max Shows

Here is the full list of everything new and leaving in July:

July 1
Absolute Power, 1997
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Angus, 1995
August Rush, 2007
The Bachelor, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Beerfest, 2006
The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Bishop’s Wife ,The, 1947
Blade 2, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Work , 2002
Born to Be Wild, 1995
Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Clara’s Heart, 1988
The Conjuring, 2013
Cop Out, 2010
Creepshow, 1982
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, 2010
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
The Gauntlet, 1977
Get Smart, 2008
Good Girls Get High, 2019
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Green Pastures, The, 1936
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
In Time, 2011 (HBO)
Inkheart, 2009
Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
J. Edgar, 2011
Jack Frost, 1998
Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Q, 2002 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Last Samurai, The, 2003
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Little Big League, 1994
Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
Little Nicky, 2000
The Longest Yard, 2005
Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
Mars Attacks, 1996
Megamind, 2010
Message In A Bottle, 1999
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Money Talks, 1997
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Munich, 2005 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
Nancy Drew, 2007
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon, 1993
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then, 1995
Orphan, 2009
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
The Polar Express, 2004
Pop Star, 2005
Power, 1986
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
Rich and Famous, 1981
Right Stuff, The, 1983
Rumor Has It, 2005
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
Something to Talk About , 1995
Space Jam, 1996
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Stay, 2005 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Superman II, 1981
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Sweet November, 2001
Take the Lead, 2006
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
Tequila Sunrise, 1988
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
Troy, 2004
True Crime, 1999
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What’s Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
Women, The, 2008
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Also Read: Malcolm Gladwell's 'Outliers' Anthology Series in Development at HBO Max, Dr. Fauci Set as First Subject

July 3
Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

July 4
Midway, 2019 (HBO)

July 7
Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
Your Lie in April, Season One
91 Days, Season One

July 9
Close Enough, Series Premiere
Expecting Amy, Docuseries Premiere

July 11
Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

July 13
Foodie Love, Series Premiere (HBO)

July 14
Inuyasha, Season One
Showbiz Kids, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 15
Smurfs, Season One

July 16
House of Ho, Series Premiere

July 17
Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)

July 18
Harriet, 2019 (HBO)

July 21
Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One

July 23
Tig N Seek, Series Premiere

July 24
Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)

July 25
Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)

July 28
Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
Mob Psycho, Season One
Stockton On My Mind, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

July 30
The Dog House – UK Edition, Season 1
Frayed, Series Premiere

July 31
Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)

Leaving in July:

July 5
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (HBO)
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

July 7
The Defiant Ones (HBO)

July 30
Blindspotting, 2018

Also Read: Salma Hayek Signs First Look Deal With HBO Max

July 31
A Christmas Story, 1983
Analyze This, 1999
Aquamarine, 2006 (HBO)
Blood Diamond, 2006
Bowling For Columbine, 2002 (HBO)
Boys Don’t Cry, 1999 (HBO)
Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)
Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
Crimson Peak, 2015 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
For Love Of The Game, 1999 (HBO)
Friday the 13th, 2009
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
Hairspray, 1988
Happy Feet, 2006
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003 (HBO)
King Arthur (Director’s Cut), 2004 (HBO)
Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
Look Away, 2019 (HBO)
Mamartuile, 2018 (HBO)
Man Of The House, 1995 (HBO)
Mildred Pierce (1945), 1945
Now, Voyager, 1942
Once Upon A Crime, 1992 (HBO)
Pet Semetary, 1989
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Pride and Prejudice, 1940
The Polar Express, 2004
Quantum Of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
Recreo, 2019 (HBO)
Rio, 2011 (HBO)
Rock The Kasbah, 2015 (HBO)
Season Of The Witch, 2011 (HBO)
She’s Funny That Way, 2015 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Honeymooners, 2005 (HBO)
The Island, 2005 (HBO)
The Merchant Of Venice, 2004 (HBO)
The Neverending Story, 1984
The Predator, 2018 (HBO)
The Sun Is Also A Star, 2019 (HBO)
The Take, 2016 (HBO)
TMNT, 2007
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
X-Men, 2000 (HBO)

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
1 of 63

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE