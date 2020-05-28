That doesn’t include subscribers upgrading from HBO Now
HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new linchpin streaming service, was downloaded on mobile devices 87,000 times on its first day, according to data shared by Sensor Tower on Thursday. That figure falls well short of the 300,000 first-day downloads for Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s highly scrutinized new streaming service that launched in early April.
Sensor Tower’s data tracked HBO Max’s downloads across both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play app store on Wednesday, its launch day. It’s worth pointing out this does not include downloads from TV streaming devices like Apple TV, where HBO Max will likely see the bulk of its installs. It’s also worth mentioning Sensor Tower’s data did not track active HBO Now subscribers upgrading to HBO Max for no additional charge — another factor that could’ve dented HBO Max’s initial downloads.
HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on its overall first-day performance.
The new service, which features hit movies like “Joker,” classic HBO shows like “The Sopranos,” and popular network series like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” did see a 444% increase on the approximately 16,000 daily installs HBO Now tends to get, per Sensor Tower. Both HBO Now and HBO Max, since the former launched in April 2015, have combined for 33 million downloads.
WarnerMedia on Wednesday struck a deal with Comcast, the nation’s largest cable provider, to offer HBO Max to its customers. Major streaming players like Roku and Amazon Fire TV still do not have agreements in place to offer the new service.
HBO Max’s debut comes as multiple other streaming services are looking to win over viewers. Quibi, which specializes in mobile-only episodes that don’t run longer than 10 minutes, has seen its App Store ranking dwindle to number 128 as of Thursday morning. NBCUniversal, meanwhile, is prepping for the full rollout of Peacock, its own new streaming service, this summer — but without the help of the summer Olympics, which was expected to give the service a healthy boost.
For more details on HBO Max’s launch and what it means for HBO overall, click here.
Tim Baysinger contributed to this report.
22 Family-Friendly Movies Available to Stream on HBO, From 'Shazam' to 'Lego Movie 2' (Photos)
Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.
Big (1988)
The fantasy comedy film directed by the late Penny Marshall stars Tom Hanks as a tween turned into an adult after he makes a wish "to be big." Somehow hs faking his own kidnapping doesn't become a national panic.
The Little Rascals (1994)
Based on the short films about rebellious kids from the 1930s, this 1994 movie keeps the nostalgic feeling of the original as it follows the exploits of Spanky, Alfalfa, and whole lovable gang.
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
A big-screen adaptation of the popular Cartoon Network series in which the titular adolescents do everything they can to make it -- where else? -- onto the big screen.
Little (2019)
This funny, surprisingly heartfelt film is amplified by the talented Marsai Martin, who reminds us that she and other youth like her aren't just adorable -- they've got boss mentalities that cannot and should not be ignored.
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games (2014)
All the alphas in the packs set aside their differences for some friendly competition. When an unexpected accident puts many of the pack's star alpha wolves out of commission, a new team is assembled that includes forest friends not in the pack.
Shazam! (2019)
By far the best movie based on a DC Comics title that isn't "Superman: The Movie," "Shazam" follows foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who is chosen as "Champion of Eternity" by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and granted the ability to transform into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi). With the help of his foster brother and superhero fanatic Freddy (Grazer), Billy learns to master his powers and takes them out for a joyride but is forced to get serious when his powers attract the interest of the twisted industrialist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)
The third and final installment in the attempt to turn "Chronicles of Narnia" in a franchise, the film follows Prince Caspian for a voyage on the majestic royal vessel known as The Dawn Treader, Lucy, Edmund, and their cousin Eustace encounter merfolk, dragons, dwarves, and a wandering band of lost warriors.
The Last Unicorn (1982)
This melancholic animated classic follows a brave unicorn and a magician fighting an evil king obsessed with capturing the world's unicorns.
Rio (2011)
Blu, a domesticated male Spix's macaw who is taken to Rio de Janeiro to mate with a free-spirited female Spix's macaw, Jewel. The two eventually fall in love, and together they have to escape from being smuggled by Nigel, a cockatoo.
The Mighty Ducks (1994)
Emilio Estevez stars as a Minneapolis lawyer sentenced to community service for a drunk-driving conviction. He begins coaching a pee-wee league hockey team made up of misfits and delinquents. Haunted by past shortcomings while on the ice, he tries to coach teamwork on the way to the cup.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The sequel expands on the original's premise, adding new worlds and characters to the growing Lego universe, while also crafting a story that is timely, touching, hilarious and perfect for all ages. The soundtrack, is also incredible so stick around through the closing credits.
Happy Feet Two (2011)
The latest chapter of the penguin tale returns to Antarctica, reuniting us with the world's most famous tap-dancing penguin, Mumble the love of his life, Gloria, and their old friends Ramon and Lovelace. Mumble and Gloria now have a son of their own, Erik, who is struggling to find his own particular talents in the colony.
Madagascar (2005)
The animation is stunning and the stylized renderings of zoo animals are friendly-looking, the manic story feels like a bunch of one-liners strung together, peppered with bathroom humor. The jokes come courtesy of comic voice talents Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer and Sacha Baron Cohen. The highlight is a song and dance sequence done by lemurs, where Cohen is king.
Babe (1995)
Ugly cry-smiling when James Cromwell says "that'll do, pig" doesn't boost antibodies, but if does make you feel damn good.
Anastasia (1997)
The animated film stars Meg Ryan and centers around an eighteen-year-old amnesiac orphan named Anya who, in hopes of finding some trace of her family, sides with con men who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess.
Mr. Popper's Penguin's (2011)
Jim Carrey stars in the film, which follows a high-powered New York businessman who inherits six penguins. The lovable creatures proceed to disrupt his personal and professional life, and in the process, teach him the importance of family and friendship.
Mr. Magoo (1997)
Based on the bumbling near-sighted animated character, this film stars the late Leslie Nielsen, Magoo as a millionaire who refuses to admit that he needs glasses. After accidentally becoming the target in an international manhunt, Magoo continually escapes mishaps by inches.
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Starring the late Robin Williams as a down-on-his-luck actor still stinging from a divorce who pretends to be a Scottish nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.
Puss in Boots (2011)
Long before he even met Shrek, the notorious fighter, lover and outlaw Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) becomes a hero when he sets off on an adventure with the tough and street smart Kitty Softpaws and the mastermind Humpty Dumpty to save his town.
The Land Before Time (1988)
This animated classic from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas centers on a group of young dinosaurs - Littlefoot, Cera, Spike, Ducky and Petrie - who find themselves depending on each other to reach the Great Valley.
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
On his birthday, Omri is given several simple gifts, including an old wooden cupboard and a small plastic figurine of a Native American man. When he locks the toy inside the cabinet it magically comes to life as a tiny, cagey warrior named Little Bear -- played by Oklahoman rapper-actor Litefoot.
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. Based on the popular Nancy Drew books.
1 of 23
Throw on your favorite sweatpants and snuggle up on the couch to stream these beloved movies together as a family
Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.
Sean Burch
Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44