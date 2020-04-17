HBO Max Orders Dog Grooming Competition Series

Series features celebrity dog-groomer Jess Rona

| April 17, 2020 @ 2:40 PM
Hot Dog

HBO Max

HBO Max has greenlit a dog grooming competition series featuring celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona.

Tentatively titled “Hot Dog,” the show comes from Jax Media and Nicole Yaron (“Making It”). The 12-episode, 30-minute series will feature dog groomers competing in a full head-to-tail creative competition that showcases all different types of dog breeds.

The series was inspired by celebrity dog grooming expert Jess Rona’s social media presence and coffee table book “Groomed.” She has also appeared on “Drunk History” and “New Girl.”

Each episode will consist of challenges to spotlight these very good, very beautiful pups.

Celebrity guests will provide comedic commentary, and Rona will lead the judges to give one winner the title of Best in Show and a cash prize.

“Jess Rona has made a name for herself as dog groomer-to-the stars and it is so fun to be able to bring her incredibly successful online brand and business to life in this way, ” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “Expect pure escapism that the whole family can watch together and root for their favorite pooch with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations.”

“We are very excited to work with Nicolle, Jess and HBO Max on this very important project. There’s no better time to watch a dog get a bath than now,” said JAX Media’s partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch and John Skidmore.

Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell will executive produce along with Yaron and Rona. Abi McCarthy will serve as showrunner.

HBO Max is set to debut this spring.

