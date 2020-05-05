HBO Max Orders Selena Gomez Quarantine Cooking Series

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to an unscripted cooking series starring Selena Gomez.

The 10-episode series finds the actress and singer trying her hand at cooking while stuck at home in quarantine, with the help of lessons from master chefs over video chat. The series is set to debut this summer.

Here is the official description from HBO Max:

“Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”

Gomez has appeared in films including “Spring Breakers,” “The Fundamentals of Caring,” “The Big Short,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” and others. Last year, she executive produced the Netflix docuseries “Living Undocumented.” Her music has been streamed billions of times online, with her 2019 single “Lose You to Love Me” becoming her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food,” Gomez said. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

“Untitled Cooking Project” is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive producing for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).