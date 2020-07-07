HBO Max Orders ‘Young Love’ Animated Series Based on ‘Hair Love’ Short Film by Matthew A Cherry

HBO Max has ordered 12 episodes of a new animated series called “Young Love,” based on the Academy Award-winning short film “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation.

Cherry created the new series and will serve as showrunner with animator Carl Jones (“The Boondocks,” “Black Dynamite”).

The series, which will follow the same characters introduced in the short film, will be executive produced by Blue Key Entertainment’s Monica A. Young, who produced “Hair Love,” along with Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

“Hair Love” followed the relationship between an African-American father and his daughter Zuri as they tackled a daunting task — doing Zuri’s hair for the firs time together.

Here is the description from HBO Max:

"Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves."

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” Cherry said. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Original Animation at HBO Max. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family,” said Karen Rupert Toliver, executive vice president of creative for Sony Pictures Animation and Oscar-winning producer of Hair Love.

Cherry is a film director, writer, producer, and former NFL wide receiver for teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens. He is known for writing and directing the films “9 Rides” and “The Last Fall.” He was also an executive producer on Spike Lee’s “BlackKklansman” while working as an executive at Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. He is repped by ICM Partners, Blue Key Management, and The Law Offices of R. Vaughn Gill.