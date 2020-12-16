At long last, HBO Max will be available on Roku starting Thursday.

The long-awaited deal comes nine days before “Wonder Woman 1984” drops on the streaming service. Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access HBO Max. That had been a major sticking point for WarnerMedia, which wanted all viewing and subscriptions to go through them, similar to Disney+.

The distribution agreement between HBO Max and Roku comes a few weeks after HBO Max agreed to a carriage deal with Amazon’s Fire TV.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” the follow-up to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” debuts on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Additionally, all 17 films from Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate will be available on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.

Also Read: HBO Max to Take Down 'Chappelle's Show' After 2020 at Comedian's Request

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

Earlier on Wednesday, HBO Max also announced the streaming service will be available to stream on the newly released PlayStation 5.