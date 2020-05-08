HBO Max Orders Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman-Led Adult Animated Series ‘Santa Inc’

Series follows the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole

| May 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 11:11 AM
Seth Rogen Sarah Silverman

Courtesy of HBO Max

HBO Max has given a series order to an adult animated series starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman.

Called “Santa Inc.,” the Lionsgate series is described as following Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation.

Also Read: Jean Smart to Star in HBO Max Comedy From 'Broad City' Trio, Michael Schur

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate head of scripted development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

The series is executive produced by Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran.

HBO Max is set to launch this spring.

