AT&T Says HBO and HBO Max Have 36.3 Million Subscribers Combined

HBO and new WarnerMedia-owned streaming service HBO Max have drawn a combined 36.3 million subscribers as of June 30, AT&T revealed Thursday, as part of its second-quarter earnings report.

The media giant says that’s up from 34.6 million subscribers at the end of December. So HBO and HBO Max have gained 1.7 million subs (+5%) total over the last six months, keeping in mind the fact that HBO Max didn’t actually launch until May 27.

For reference, Disney+ drew 25 million subscribers in its first three months following its November debut.

“One month after launch, HBO Max had about 3 million retail subscribers,” AT&T CFO John Stephens said on the company’s earnings call Thursday morning. “4.1 million subscribers had ‘activated’ their Max account. Of those, more than 1 million are wholesale subscribers through AT&T.”

It’s important to note that for many of those who already subscribed to HBO, they were automatically given a Max subscription when the service launched at no extra charge.

AT&T reported its HBO and HBO Max subscribers with the rest of its Q2 earnings on Thursday, which you can read more about here.

“Our solid execution and focus in a challenging environment delivered significant progress in the quarter, most notably the successful launch of HBO Max, resilient free cash flow and a strengthened balance sheet,” new AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a prepared statement accompanying the financials. “Our resilient cash from operations continues to support investments in growth areas, dividend payments and debt retirement. We are aggressively working opportunities to sharpen our focus, transform our operations and continue investing in growth areas, with the customer at the center of everything we do.”

HBO Max — which is still not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV platforms — launched with hundreds of titles, including original series like Anna Kendrick’s “Love Life,” beloved sitcoms like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory,” and several blockbuster films, including those from the DC Universe.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service costs $14.99 a month for those who are not already HBO subscribers.