HBO Max Orders Taika Waititi Pirate Comedy Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Show is “loosely based” on Stede Bonnet, “a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate”

| September 15, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 10:03 AM
Taika Waititi

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

HBO Max has ordered a period comedy series from Taika Waititi about an aristocrat-turned-pirate called “Our Flag Means Death,” the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service said Tuesday.

“Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate,” the show is created by “People of Earth” boss David Jenkins, who will serve as showrunner.

Waititi will direct the pilot episode of “Our Flag Means Death,” which HBO Max expects to be shot after the “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker finishes production on his upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Along with Waititi and Jenkins, “Our Flag Means Death” is also executive produced by Garrett Basch (“The Night Of,” “What We Do in the Shadows”) and Dan Halsted.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said Tuesday. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

Waititi’s FX comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows,” which he developed with Jemaine Clement based on their 2014 film of the same name, picked up eight Emmy nominations this year.

1 of 99

Here’s when 98 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

View In Gallery

