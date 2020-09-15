HBO Max has ordered a period comedy series from Taika Waititi about an aristocrat-turned-pirate called “Our Flag Means Death,” the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service said Tuesday.

“Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate,” the show is created by “People of Earth” boss David Jenkins, who will serve as showrunner.

Waititi will direct the pilot episode of “Our Flag Means Death,” which HBO Max expects to be shot after the “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker finishes production on his upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Along with Waititi and Jenkins, “Our Flag Means Death” is also executive produced by Garrett Basch (“The Night Of,” “What We Do in the Shadows”) and Dan Halsted.

“A series concept like this jumps off the page and you can instantly envision every moment,” Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said Tuesday. “David and Taika’s unique take on Bonnet’s rollicking misadventures on the high seas, are sure to thrill and delight audiences everywhere.”

Waititi’s FX comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows,” which he developed with Jemaine Clement based on their 2014 film of the same name, picked up eight Emmy nominations this year.