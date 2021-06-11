HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase': Here’s Who Is Playing Who (Photos)

Netflix
Here's who is playing who is HBO Max's upcoming limited series "The Staircase," based on the original true-crime docuseries of the same name, directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.
It explores the life of author Michael Peterson, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen.
Getty Images/Netflix
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
Colin Firth will play Michael Peterson, who in the early 2000s told authorities that his wife died at their home after falling down the stairs, but a medical examiner determined that she had been bludgeoned to death, turning Michael into a murder suspect. He was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen Peterson and spent eight years in prison.
In 2011, Michael Peterson was granted a new trial, but before it could start, he submitted to an Alford plea to the reduced charge of manslaughter. He was sentenced to time already served and was set free.
Getty Images/Netflix
Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson
Collette is playing Kathleen Peterson, Michael Peterson's wife who allegedly fell down the stairs and died -- a medical examiner determined that she had been bludgeoned to death, turning Michael into a murder suspect.
Getty Images/Netflix
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is playing Michael Peterson's son, Todd, in the limited series.
Getty Images/NBC
Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini
Rosemarie DeWitt will star as Candace Zamperini, Kathleen’s sister, who is certain of Michael’s guilt.
Getty Images/Netflix
Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff
The former "Game of Thrones" star will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters.
Getty Images/Netflix
Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff
Young will play Martha Ratliff, one of Peterson's adopted daughters.
Getty Images/Netflix
Parker Posey as Freda Black
Posey will play Freda Black, who prosecuted in Peterson's case. She died in 2019 from liver disease.