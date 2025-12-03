HBO Max is making its way to land across the United Kingdom for full availability to viewers in late March.

By Jan. 13, 2026, the streamer will be available in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. HBO Max is currently available in 100 markets, which include “best-in-class series, blockbuster movies, extraordinary real-life stories, and live sport,” according to a Tuesday press release.

In addition, several HBO Originals have been announced, including German dramas “4 Blocks Zero,” which is a prequel to the award-winning gangster drama “4 Blocks;” and “Banksters,” which the release described as a heist drama based on a true story.

Another title heading to the platform is an Italian drama starring Maria Esposito that chronicles the murder of Melania Rea. Yet another add is “Portobello,” which will premiere on the platform Feb. 20, 2026 and it centers in on Italian TV host Enzo Tortora’s fight to clear his name.

The release also detailed that “sports fans will be able to follow every competition broadcast live from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (Feb. 6-22), made available to all subscribers across every plan – bringing the excitement of the Games to millions on HBO Max for the first time.”

HBO Max offers three different monthly plans, including “Basic with Ads,” “Standard,” “Premium” and a “Sports add-on.”

“We are thrilled to bring HBO Max and the stories that stick with you to new countries across Europe this January,” CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery JB Perrette said in a statement. “With our strongest line-up of U.S. and local HBO series yet, blockbuster local and international movies, and the Olympic Winter Games, it is the perfect time to make HBO Max available directly to subscribers. It has never been easier to enjoy the most talked-about series, hit movies, unmissable live sports, and extraordinary real-life stories.”