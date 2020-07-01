HBO has set the premiere date for “Lovecraft Country,” a new drama series set in Jim Crow America from J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

Premiering Sunday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, the 10-episode series comes from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green and is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

“Lovecraft Country” is described as following “Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

The cast includes Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Underground”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”); Abbey Lee (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Jada Harris (“The Resident”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire”). Recurring guests include Courtney B. Vance (HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “American Crime Story”), Jamie Chung (“Once Upon a Time”), Jamie Neumann (HBO’s “The Deuce”), Jordan Patrick Smith (“Vikings”), and Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”).

“Lovecraft County” is executive produced by Green, Abrams, Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who directed Episode one), Daniel Sackheim (who directed Episodes two and three) and David Knoller. The series is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.