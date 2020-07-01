HBO Sets Premiere Date for ‘Lovecraft Country’ From Misha Green, JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele

Series based on Matt Ruff’s novel debuts in August

| July 1, 2020 @ 9:33 AM Last Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 9:51 AM
Lovecraft Country

HBO

HBO has set the premiere date for “Lovecraft Country,” a new drama series set in Jim Crow America from J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele.

Premiering Sunday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, the 10-episode series comes from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green and is based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

“Lovecraft Country” is described as following “Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

Also Read: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to Return for Season 11 on HBO

The cast includes Jurnee Smollett (“Birds of Prey,” “Underground”), Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”), Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”); Abbey Lee (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Jada Harris (“The Resident”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire”). Recurring guests include Courtney B. Vance (HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “American Crime Story”), Jamie Chung (“Once Upon a Time”), Jamie Neumann (HBO’s “The Deuce”), Jordan Patrick Smith (“Vikings”), and Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”).

“Lovecraft County” is executive produced by Green, Abrams, Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who directed Episode one), Daniel Sackheim (who directed Episodes two and three) and David Knoller. The series is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm
  • Joel Schumacher
  • Carl Reiner
1 of 66

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE