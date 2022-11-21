Angela Tarantino, HBO’s SVP Media Relations, Exits After 32 Years

Angela Tarantino, HBO’s senior vice president of media relations, is leaving the cabler after 32 years, TheWrap has confirmed.

Tarantino first joined HBO in 1990 as an executive secretary. She rose through the ranks as a publicist before being promoted to vice president in 2004 and senior vice president in 2017. She oversaw the media relations team’s efforts on original films, specials and shows. “Sex and the City,” her first series, was the first cable show to win the top award for a cable series at the Emmys in 2001. It was also the first HBO series to land the cover of Time Magazine.

Tarantino’s award-winning press campaigns include “Succession,” which won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards for two consecutive years; “John Adams,” which had a record-setting 13 wins in 2008; and “Watchmen,” which won 11 Emmys, including Best Limited Series. The exec also oversaw Emmy-winning films like “Grey Gardens,” “Game Change” and “Recount.”

This news comes after Tarantino’s fellow long-tenured HBO colleague Karen Jones, who was executive vice president and head of communications for HBO and HBO Max, would be leaving the company after over two decades.

Deadline first reported the news of Tarantino’s departure.