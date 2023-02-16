Popular HBO shows “True Blood” and “Silicon Valley” are heading to basic cable channels TNT and TBS as part of a new programming experiment from Warner Bros. Discovery.

This could be the beginning of a new trend for Warner Bros. Discovery. Starting on Saturday, TNT will air drama “True Blood,” and HBO’s highly rated comedy “Silicon Valley” will air on TBS. With the programs’ move, they will also be prepped to air on basic cable, which means the shows will be edited for content, receiving a TV-MA rating and ad breaks.

The series reruns will launch following the NBA All-Star coverage on cable channels. Both will get their basic cable TV debuts after the game. After their premiers, “True Blood” will continue to air on Mondays at 10 p.m. on TNT. “Silicon Valley” will have a 10 p.m. slot time on Sundays.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be keeping an eye on the reruns via Nielsen to see how the shows do on the channels. If all goes well, HBO may try the test out with other projects. Warner Bros. And Discovery Inc. became a joint entity after merging on April 8, 2022.