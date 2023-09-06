HBO’s ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ to End After 29 Seasons

After nearly three decades, “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” is coming to an end at HBO.

The investigative sports series has been hosted by Bryant Gumbel since 1995.

“Since day one at ‘Real Sports’ we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumbel said in a statement. “In the process, we’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

Throughout its 29-year run, “Real Sports” has been awarded 37 Sports Emmys. The program has also won three Peabody awards. Gumbel individually received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Gumbel has had a lengthy career in TV media. He is elsewhere known for his work covering the NFL as the cohost of NBC’s pregame show “GrandStand” from 1975-1982. Gumbel was also a cohost of NBC’s “Today” and CBS’ “The Early Show.”

“For 29 seasons, ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ has delivered a masterclass in sports storytelling,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said in a statement. “As the longest-running HBO series, Bryant and his ‘Real Sports’ team have long been a cornerstone of HBO programming. The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey.”