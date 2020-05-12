‘Head of the Class’ Reboot in Development at HBO Max

Original series premiered in 1986

| May 12, 2020 @ 1:04 PM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 1:23 PM

ABC

HBO Max has given a pilot production order, plus five additional scripts, for a reboot of the classic 1980s ABC sitcom “Head of the Class.”

The project, which is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen of “American Vandal,” would be a half-hour, multi-camera family comedy.

Here is the logline for the potential new series: “Head of the Class” is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Also Read: HBO Max Orders Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman-Led Adult Animated Series 'Santa Inc'

The pilot comes from Doozer Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Pocha and Cohen also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers along with Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley. For Doozer, Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold executive produce with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.

The original “Head of the Class” premiered in 1986 and ran for five seasons on ABC until 1991. Created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the show followed a group of brainiac high schoolers at Millard Fillmore school in New York City, taught by their wacky substitute history teacher Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman). After season 4, he was replaced by a new teacher named Billy MacGregor (Billy Connolly). Other original cast members include Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, Brian Robbins, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell, and Leslie Bega.

The cast of the HBO Max project has not yet been announced.

14 Famous People Who Died on Their Birthday, From Shakespeare to Ingrid Bergman (Photos)

  • died on their birthday death merle haggard ingrid bergman william shakespeare
  • raphael
  • william shakespeare
  • machine gun kelly gangster
  • sidney bechet
  • swede risberg
  • mel street
  • ingrid bergman
  • corrie ten boom
  • Betty Friedan
  • fdr jr
  • mike douglas
  • fran warren
  • merle haggard
  • ed aschoff
1 of 15

Celebrities like Merle Haggard left the planet on the month and day they joined it

A number of well known folks have died on their birthdays. Here's 14 of the most famous of them.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE