‘Head of the Class’ Reboot in Development at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a pilot production order, plus five additional scripts, for a reboot of the classic 1980s ABC sitcom “Head of the Class.”
The project, which is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen of “American Vandal,” would be a half-hour, multi-camera family comedy.
Here is the logline for the potential new series: “Head of the Class” is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.
The pilot comes from Doozer Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Pocha and Cohen also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers along with Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley. For Doozer, Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold executive produce with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.
The original “Head of the Class” premiered in 1986 and ran for five seasons on ABC until 1991. Created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the show followed a group of brainiac high schoolers at Millard Fillmore school in New York City, taught by their wacky substitute history teacher Charlie Moore (Howard Hesseman). After season 4, he was replaced by a new teacher named Billy MacGregor (Billy Connolly). Other original cast members include Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, Brian Robbins, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell, and Leslie Bega.
The cast of the HBO Max project has not yet been announced.
