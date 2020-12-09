Netflix and Headspace Team Up to Help You Meditate, Sleep Better in 2021 (Video)

Take a deep breath, because we’ve got some great news: Netflix and Headspace meditation app are joining forces to help you transition out of 2020 and into what will hopefully be a chiller new year with three new original docuseries: one focused on teaching you proper meditation techniques, one centered on sleep hygiene, and one that will be an “interactive experience” with more details to come.

The first show, “Headspace Guide to Meditation,” launches Jan. 1 and “explores the foundation of meditation and how it can help us be more present and less distracted in our daily lives,” per Netflix. “Each episode focuses on a different benefit – from managing stress to embracing gratitude – and begins by teaching the approach and techniques, then concludes with a guided meditation. Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe leads every step of the way as he narrates the eight 20-minute episodes, his voice paired with playful animation and soothing music. The series will also be subtitled and dubbed in 30 languages.”

To get a taste of the chill that’s to come, watch the trailer for “Headspace Guide to Meditation,” a series which Netflix says “provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone,” here and via the video above.

Now, don’t you feel calmer already?

Netflix and Headspace’s other two shows, “Headspace Guide to Sleep” and the mysterious “interactive experience,” will be coming later in 2021, with additional details about both series still to come.

All three Netflix-Headspace collaborations are produced by Vox Media Studios and Headspace Studios. Executive producers include Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Chris Grosso, Andy Puddicombe, Sam Rogoway and Morgan Selzer.

“Headspace Guide to Meditation” launches Jan. 1 on Netflix. Check back with TheWrap for details on when the other two Headspace-Netflix docuseries will debut next year.