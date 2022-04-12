Hear ‘Bridgerton’s’ Jonathan Bailey Read You a Bedtime Story

“Bridgerton” leading man Jonathan Bailey has added a new job to his resume — bedtime story reader.

The actor, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series, now has a story on the Calm app. Called “Love Letter from an Englishman,” Bailey uses his dulcet tones aimed at helping folks drift off to sleep.

“Hello there, this is Jonny Bailey, reporting for sleep story duty,” Bailey says in the story, a clip of which you can play above. “Tonight I’ll be reading you a letter written by the captain of the HMS Dreamscape.”

Bailey said in a statement he’s listened to various sleep stories over the years and “it’s an honor” to release his own. “I hope people cosily doze off as they set sail with me on the tropical seas,” he added.

Bailey isn’t the first “Bridgerton” star to do a Calm reading. Season 1 leading man Regé-Jean Page also did one.

Bailey is currently starring on the London stage in the theater production of “Cock,” but he previously told TheWrap, he’ll return to “Bridgerton” whenever he’s needed.

“I’m going to be there for when I’m needed, but also, you know, there’s no way I’m not going to be at the weddings of — from everyone from Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, Luke Newts, down to Will Tilson and Florence Hunt,” he said, adding, “I love them all.” (Jessie plays Eloise, Thompson is Benedict, “Newts,” aka Luke Newton, plays Colin, Ruby Stokes is Francesca, Tilson plays Gregory and Hunt plays Hyacinth.)