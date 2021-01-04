“WandaVision” is often described as a love-letter to classic TV sitcoms, and the latest promo for the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios gives a hint at the show’s theme song (or at least one of them).

Watch the minute-long video above, which featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who penned decade-appropriate songs for several episodes. “WandaVision” takes its cues from TV sitcoms from anywhere between the 1950s and early 2000s.

“When the director, Matt Shakman–an old friend from my college days–pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone,” Lopez said.

“WandaVision” debuts Jan. 15, marking the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after an unexpected 18-month hiatus.