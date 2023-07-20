Hearst Magazines Lays Off 41 Union Staffers, Citing ‘Company Restructuring’

Hearst Magazines Media Union, which announced the news Thursday, says, “We are losing talented people whose creativity and institutional knowledge is immeasurable”

Hearst Magazines
Women's Health and Cosmopolitan magazines during the Cosmopolitan Women's Health & Cosmo Party Under the Stars in 2018 (Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Layoffs hit Hearst Magazines on Thursday as 41 union staffers were cut due to “company restructuring,” a union for employees of the media group said.

The union announced on Twitter that the employees impacted by the layoffs were “skilled writers, editors, and producers.”

“We are losing talented people whose creativity and institutional knowledge is immeasurable,” the statement said.

The layoffs impacted multiple publications including Elle, Seventeen and Men’s Health. 

“As we continue to produce the highest-quality content across all platforms, we’re also making strategic decisions that position the business for long-term growth,” a Hearst Magazines spokesperson told TheWrap when reached for comment.

Employees of Hearst-owned magazines voiced their disappointment with the company’s decision and showed their support for their laid-off colleagues across social media.

