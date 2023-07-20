Hearst Magazines Lays Off 41 Union Staffers, Citing ‘Company Restructuring’

Layoffs hit Hearst Magazines on Thursday as 41 union staffers were cut due to “company restructuring,” a union for employees of the media group said.

The union announced on Twitter that the employees impacted by the layoffs were “skilled writers, editors, and producers.”

“We are losing talented people whose creativity and institutional knowledge is immeasurable,” the statement said.

These are immensely skilled writers, editors, and producers who collectively have decades of experience in journalism. (2/5) — Hearst Magazines Media Union (@HearstUnion) July 20, 2023

The layoffs impacted multiple publications including Elle, Seventeen and Men’s Health.

“As we continue to produce the highest-quality content across all platforms, we’re also making strategic decisions that position the business for long-term growth,” a Hearst Magazines spokesperson told TheWrap when reached for comment.

Employees of Hearst-owned magazines voiced their disappointment with the company’s decision and showed their support for their laid-off colleagues across social media.

standing in solidarity with my hearst colleagues who have been laid off today… i haven’t heard anything, but this goes to show that no one is safe. 😓 — sam olson (@astoldbysno) July 20, 2023