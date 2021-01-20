Netflix Orders ‘Heartstopper’ TV Series Based on Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ Graphic Novels

Netflix has ordered a TV adaptation of the YA graphic novel series “Heartstopper,” the streaming service said Wednesday.

Based on Alice Oseman’s series of comics, which originally launched as a web comic on Tumblr and Tapas, “Heartstopper” tells the story of Charlie and Nick, who become friends at an all-boys school in Kent and quickly discover a romance blossoming between them. As they fall head over heels for each other, they realize there is a strong community of allies and friends around them who help them to embrace their authentic selves, but also teach them there is no “right way” to come out.

The series, which will be produced by See-Saw Films, consists of eight 30-minute episodes, all written by Oseman. Euros Lyn (“Sherlock,” “Doctor Who”) is attached to direct the show. Executive producers include See-Saw’s Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta and the company’s joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, alongside Lyn. Zorana Piggott is a producer.

Also Read: 'Bridgerton' Book 2 Focuses on This Bridgerton Sibling's Love Story

“I am over the moon that ‘Heartstopper’ has found a place at Netflix,” Oseman said. “Netflix is totally in support of my and See-Saw’s vision for the show, and I feel incredibly lucky to get to work with a team of passionate, creative people who all adore ‘Heartstopper’ and want to make it the most beautiful show we can. It’s a joy and an honour to get to re-tell Nick and Charlie’s story for TV and I am so excited to share it not only with ‘Heartstopper’s’ existing readership, but also a whole new audience around the world.”

Lyn added: “I’m thrilled to be directing all eight episodes of Alice Osman’s glorious ‘Heartstopper’ and can’t wait to bring the drama and humour of this joyous boy-meets-boy love story to the screen.”

Oseman is represented by Emily Hayward-Whitlock at The Artists Partnership and Claire Wilson at RCW Literary Agency. Lyn is represented by Jessica Sykes at Independent Talent Group.