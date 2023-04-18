“The Real Housewives of Orange County ” star Heather Dubrow says “anything’s possible” when it comes to the speculation that she could join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after purchasing a penthouse in L.A.

Dubrow and her plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow, sold their Newport Beach chateau in October of 2022 for a whopping $55 million and bought a new penthouse up north in Los Angeles While “RHOC” has already finished production for its upcoming Season 17, Dubrow’s new Century City-located home has sparked chatter online from fans who speculate Dubrow might take a stroll down Rodeo Drive and join the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise at some point in the future.

In an interview with TheWrap, Dubrow mentioned that even though she has a new home, she is still very much living in Orange County.

“So we didn’t actually move there, we bought a place there and that’s supposed to be a place for me and Terry to live someday, like when the kids leave. So there’s a little bit of a misconception here,” Dubrow said. “We are actually still living in Orange County. Our kids go to school there. We’re still in Orange County.”

As far as a crossover or her joining the “RHOBH” cast, she says “never say never.”

“All I can say is all things are possible,” Dubrow said.

Dubrow got her orange when she joined “RHOC” for its seventh season, and she left the series after Season 11. The businesswoman and reality star then came back as a regular member in 2021 for the show’s 16th season and will return for “RHOC’s” upcoming season. Her fellow “RHOC” cast mate Tamra Judge will also be making a comeback as a regular cast member. Dubrow says Judge’s return makes complete sense.

“I was really excited that Tamra was coming back,” Dubrow shared, who, like many fans, is awaiting the trailer for the new season. “When I think of Orange County housewives, I think of Vicki and I think of Tamra. I mean, Tamra really is O.C., and I thought it made a lot of sense to bring her back. When she arrived, it was like old hat.”

Outside of her Bravolebrity, Dubrow just launched her own interactive network, the HD Network the streaming platform Fireside, which is co-founded by Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban. Her network will include signature shows like “Night Cap,” virtual HD parties, private coaching and more.

The HD Network launches on Fireside May 9.

“What I find so fascinating about the Fireside app is that it gives me an opportunity to really hang out and have conversations with my community, which is unprecedented,” Dubrow said. “So in real time, I can hear what you have to say back and hear your opinions and make those conversations happen. I think that’s amazing. I walk through airports or around the world, I meet people and they tell me their stories. We talk about parenting, we talk about design, we talk about travel, all these different things. Now we can do it in this app.”

In a statement to TheWrap Fatemi called Heather a “force of nature” who is always “ahead of the curve.”

“She’s an amazing mother that cares about shining a light on motherhood in a progressive way and wants to create a place where diverse voices can be heard around topical subjects. Who wouldn’t want to get insider access to her world and experience life in High Definition right alongside her,” Fatemi said.